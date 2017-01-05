Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's nephew

Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives, investigating the homicide of Montana Senator's nephew Robert Tester, arrested 22-year-old John Radavich for the 1st degree murder at an apartment in Spokane Valley.

The investigation began September 6, when deputies found the body of Tester lying in a pool of blood inside a home on South Keeney Road. They also found Tester's 8-year-old daughter inside, uninjured.

Detectives learned the victim's daughter witnessed a portion of the brutal murder, but was unable to identify the suspect. She told detectives the suspect was wearing all black and the majority of his face was covered.

During the months long investigation, detectives say they learned that Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend who he assaulted the day prior to the murder.

Detectives received information from a friend of Radavich, who says Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old girlfriend and she contacted him after Tester assaulted her.

Radavich was transported and booked into the Spokane County jail for 1st degree murder.

This is still an active investigation and this story will be updated when more information is available.