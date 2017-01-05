Seven-year-old student receives threatening note and cryptic vid - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seven-year-old student receives threatening note and cryptic video

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A 7-year-old student at South Pines Elementary School received a pair of threatening notes and a cryptic video from another student Wednesday.

The school did not say what was in the notes or the video, but did inform the parent of the students directly involved.

The school also sent a letter home to parents of children in the classroom Thursday afternoon, stating that the threat was not credible and no students were in danger.

Some parents were upset that the school did not notify them the day of the incident.

“There’s no room for being complacent in a situation like this whether it come from a 7-year-old child or a 19-year-old,” said the father of a student who was in the classroom. “You can’t sugar coat this at all. Getting down to the bottom of it? Absolutely. Notifying the parents to let them choose whether or not they want to bring their child to school that day, that’s up to the parents.”

School staff identified the student responsible for the threat and took disciplinary action.

The Central Valley School Districts policy for notifying parents about threats states:

"Students and school employees who are subjects of threats of violence or harm will be notified of the threats in a timely manner. Parents will be included in notifications to students who are subjects of threats of violence or harm."

You can also read the district’s procedure here.

