On thin ice: is frozen lake and pond water safe to skate on?Posted: Updated:
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.>>
Paperboy helps deputies catch car prowler in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The person who drops off your paper every morning usually delivers the headlines instead of making them, but a local paperboy is being praised for helping stop a thief in the act. A Spokane woman says she heard a knock at her South Hill home early Saturday morning. She says her paperboy alerted her that a man was in the back of her son’s truck rummaging through his tools.>>
Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
California police free bear cub with head stuck in jug
LA VERNE, Calif. - Police in La Verne, California, found a real-life Winnie The Pooh Saturday morning -- a little cub with its head stuck in a jug. Officers responded to the scene Saturday morning at around 8:30 a.m. where they found the struggling bear thrashing around, clawing at its own head. The cub was even trying trying to use the fence to pop off the plastic jug.>>
Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.>>
Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com reported Monday that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6. Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.>>
Spokane woman creates crop swap for extra veggies
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a problem you may have experienced -- too many veggies, too little time to eat them all. If you're into gardening, you know sometimes there is more than enough to go around. But Spokane woman has found a solution: Take it to the Audobon Community Veggie Trade. It's located right next to Audobon Park and it's basically a crop swap.>>
Deputies: Suspected burglar breaks into Spokane County home and orders pizza
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man after they say he broke into the garage of a vacant home and then apparently ordered pizza. On July 4, a neighbor reported seeing a man break into the garage near her house on N. Monroe. A deputy arrived on scene and a man identified as 28-year-old Derek Dolan came out of the garage with a backpack in his hand.>>
Paperboy helps deputies catch car prowler in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The person who drops off your paper every morning usually delivers the headlines instead of making them, but a local paperboy is being praised for helping stop a thief in the act. A Spokane woman says she heard a knock at her South Hill home early Saturday morning. She says her paperboy alerted her that a man was in the back of her son’s truck rummaging through his tools.>>
