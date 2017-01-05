Minimum wage hike affects small businesses locally - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Minimum wage hike affects small businesses locally

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Washington's new minimum wage hike was expected to affect small businesses locally. Dozens have been laid off at the Davenport hotels downtown because of it. They aren't the only ones making changes but right now they're the biggest.    

"A lot of hotels and restaurants, I don't think were really prepared for this big change," said Matt Jensen, Davenport Hotels Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing.

Jensen says now that 2017 has kicked in, "It's something that you wish you had another way to do it but it's such a large expense to a business," said Jensen.

Changes have to happen because of the new minimum wage increase. Jensen says it's costing the Davenport $3 million more this year alone. "We haven't had really a lot of time to really understand it. We knew we needed to make some changes," said Jensen.

So what does this all mean? In Washington, minimum wage becomes $13.50 an hour by 2020. "While it is for a higher wage, unfortunately businesses can't just absorb that," said Jensen.

Jensen says about 50 of a thousand employees will be cut but that's not all:

-no more turndown at the hotels

-no more turndown of peanut brittle (you can buy this however at their store inside the hotel)

-cut a part of the hostess staff in the restaurants; there will be open seating most of the time

-small price increases in the restaurants

However, none of this he says, should change how guests come to the hotel. "Our goal is not to make the experience any different for our hotel guests if we can help it but it is looking at our business practices in a different way," said Jensen.

There are some positive changes to the Davenport hotels too:  

-updates to all 328 guest rooms at the  Davenport Tower including new beds, furniture, room amenities and 55 inch 4K TV sets. 

-upgrades to all the bathrooms at the Lusso with new flooring

-upgrades at the Historic Hotel to the analog AV systems in the Grand Pennington Ballroom to digital as well as Wi-Fi upgrades throughout  the hotel

On the other side, a lot of people are excited about the wage hike, including some business owners who hope that if people get paid more, they'll spend more.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-07-11 12:13:57 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango. 

    >>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:40:04 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>
    •   