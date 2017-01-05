Woman dies skiing out-of-bounds at Crystal Mountain - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman dies skiing out-of-bounds at Crystal Mountain

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Crystal Mountain Courtesy Crystal Mountain
CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, Wash. -

(AP) - The ski patrol at Crystal Mountain says it found a woman's body after she was killed in an avalanche while back-country skiing outside the resort.
    
Ski patrol director Kim Kircher says the woman was a 64-year-old Seattle resident who had been skiing at Crystal for 50 years. She parked in the resort's lot Wednesday before ski-touring, alone, up a ridge, where she was caught in the avalanche.
    
Kircher said the avalanche appeared to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon, and that when two members of the ski patrol saw evidence of it Thursday morning they traversed over to check it out. They found the woman's hand and backpack sticking out of the snow.
    
The victim's name was not immediately released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/5/2017 5:54:20 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-07-11 12:13:57 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man in NW Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, just one block from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday at Hemlock and Belt. According to Spokane Police, the carjacking occurred around 11pm Monday night and the vehicle taken was a Gold Dodge Durango. 

    >>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:40:04 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>
    •   