Victim identified in fatal industrial accident in west Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died in an industrial accident on Thursday as 28-year-old Beau Brown. 

A news release sent out on Friday stated Brown died from a "crush injury of the head." Brown's death has been ruled an accident. 

Details on exactly what happened are still limited. The accident happened at Spokane Produce in west Spokane. Investigators from SPD were focused on two semi trucks Thursday morning. 

As soon as new details are released, we will be sure to update you. 

