Drone engine maker makes $90 million agreement to set up facilit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Drone engine maker makes $90 million agreement to set up facility in Columbia Gorge

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - An Australian company that makes engines for aerial drones is planning to set up a facility in the Columbia Gorge, following a $90 million agreement to supply engines for a Boeing subsidiary.
    
The Seattle Times reports that Orbital, based in Perth, signed a three-year deal to supply Insitu, a major drone manufacturer, with a new unmanned aerial engine.
    
Orbital plans to move into an existing facility within six months, probably in the Washington town of Bingen where Insitu is headquartered.
    
Orbital will initially bring about 15 jobs to the area, with more expected later.
    
Orbital has been working with Insitu for four years on a new propulsion system for Insitu's ScanEagle UAV, a long-endurance drone that features a sophisticated digital imaging system. It's used extensively by the U.S military for surveillance in combat zones such as Afghanistan and Iraq.
    
___
    
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Missing 4-year-old pulled from river, taken to hospital

    Missing 4-year-old pulled from river, taken to hospital

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:33:46 GMT

    Update 8:30 p.m.: Spokane Police say a call came in around 8 o'clock for a water rescue at the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course. Police, rescue crews as well as several civilians conducted a search of the area for 4-year-old Hayden. A short time later, Hayden was found and pulled from the river. Medical crews performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday night.

    >>

    Update 8:30 p.m.: Spokane Police say a call came in around 8 o'clock for a water rescue at the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course. Police, rescue crews as well as several civilians conducted a search of the area for 4-year-old Hayden. A short time later, Hayden was found and pulled from the river. Medical crews performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday night.

    >>

  • New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate

    New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:26:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   