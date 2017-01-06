Avalanche kills Kalispell skier and firefighter in Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a Kalispell man has died from injuries sustained in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park.



Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says the victim was 36-year-old Ben Parsons, firefighter and paramedic in Whitefish. The Flathead Beacon reports (bit.ly/2iJv1cx) Parsons was an avid and skilled outdoors adventurer who competed in mountain bike and ski mountaineering races.



Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says emergency personnel received a call from a person who had been skiing with the victim. The man told dispatchers his skiing partner was partially buried in an avalanche on Stanton Mountain and was severely injured.



Two Bear Air pilot Jim Pierce says Parsons was conscious and responsive when the helicopter crew extracted him about 500 yards below the summit. Parsons died during the course of the rescue operation.

