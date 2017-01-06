Cat brought in from cold to SpokAnimal with a temperature so low it wouldn't register on thermometer

Thanks to two alert people, a little kitty was able to be saved from the frigid temperatures this week, but he still has a fight ahead of him.

SpokAnimal posted on their Facebook page Thursday that two people found a little orange kitty nearly frozen to death inside the garage of an empty house in northeast Spokane. They brought the kitten to SpokAnimal for help where veterinarians immediately began to attempt to warm him up. SpokAnimal says the little guy was so cold it took hours for his temperature to even register on the thermometer.

At last update, SpokAnimal says the cat is "not out of the woods" yet, and his temperature is still extremely low. He is becoming more alert as he warms up and they are hoping he will pull through. If he pulls through, once he is healthy he will be available for adoption.

SpokAnimal encourages everyone to watch out animals who may be in the same situation this cat was during these bitter cold temperatures.