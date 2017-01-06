Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting; Gunman says gov't controlled his mind

Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting; Gunman says gov't controlled his mindPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Missing 4-year-old pulled from river, taken to hospital
Missing 4-year-old pulled from river, taken to hospital
Update 8:30 p.m.: Spokane Police say a call came in around 8 o'clock for a water rescue at the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course. Police, rescue crews as well as several civilians conducted a search of the area for 4-year-old Hayden. A short time later, Hayden was found and pulled from the river. Medical crews performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday night.>>
Update 8:30 p.m.: Spokane Police say a call came in around 8 o'clock for a water rescue at the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course. Police, rescue crews as well as several civilians conducted a search of the area for 4-year-old Hayden. A short time later, Hayden was found and pulled from the river. Medical crews performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday night.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
Passenger in high-speed chase recalls scary moments
Passenger in high-speed chase recalls scary moments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A high-speed pursuit tearing though parts of Spokane and Spokane Valley ended in a crash Tuesday morning. The chase was so fast and so dangerous that deputies are surprised and thankful no one was seriously hurt. The driver got away and deputies are still looking for him. But there was also a passenger in the car at the time.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A high-speed pursuit tearing though parts of Spokane and Spokane Valley ended in a crash Tuesday morning. The chase was so fast and so dangerous that deputies are surprised and thankful no one was seriously hurt. The driver got away and deputies are still looking for him. But there was also a passenger in the car at the time.>>
Highway 195 crash sends two to the hospital
Highway 195 crash sends two to the hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 195 and Meadow Lane Road in Spokane. The preliminary investigation found that 93-year-old Dorothy E. Blosser was headed westbound in a white 2011 Lincoln MKS on Meadow Lane at Highway 195. She was stopped at a stop sign.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 195 and Meadow Lane Road in Spokane. The preliminary investigation found that 93-year-old Dorothy E. Blosser was headed westbound in a white 2011 Lincoln MKS on Meadow Lane at Highway 195. She was stopped at a stop sign.>>
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents
Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a good week for junk food fans. After you snag your free Slurpee for 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday, you can cruise over to Krispy Kreme Spokane to celebrate the iconic doughnut's 80th birthday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a good week for junk food fans. After you snag your free Slurpee for 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday, you can cruise over to Krispy Kreme Spokane to celebrate the iconic doughnut's 80th birthday.>>
New technology is changing the way crews fight fires
New technology is changing the way crews fight fires
MISSOULA, Mont. - New technology is changing the way wild land firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs as it is about hoses a shovels. If firefighters are the James Bonds in the war on wildfires, then the scientists are the Qs. Those scientists invent the gadgets used to beat the bad fires.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - New technology is changing the way wild land firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs as it is about hoses a shovels. If firefighters are the James Bonds in the war on wildfires, then the scientists are the Qs. Those scientists invent the gadgets used to beat the bad fires.>>