Report says Putin ordered effort on US election

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):



3:50 p.m.



A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered" an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.



U.S. intelligence officials released the 25-page public version of the report Friday, after they briefed President-elect Donald Trump and top lawmakers on Capitol Hill from a longer, classified version.



The report says Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow's long-standing desire to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order. It says the scope of Russia's activities was significantly larger compared with previous operations.



After his briefing, Trump stopped short of embracing the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential campaign, saying only that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the outcome of the election.



___



3:15 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump says he wants his administration to develop a plan in its first 90 days to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."



Trump, in a statement released shortly after the conclusion of his Friday meeting with intelligence officials, said the nation's "government, organizations, associations or businesses" all need to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.



He adds that security "methods, tools and tactics" should "not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek us do harm."



Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence findings that claim that Russia was behined attempts to meddle with last year's elections.



Spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump is turning attention to monitoring the shooting in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.



___



2:45 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump is saying he had a "constructive meeting and conversation" with intelligence leaders on Friday but insists that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the election outcome.



Trump released a statement soon after the intelligence leaders' report on Russian's alleged hacking attempts to influence last year's election.



Trump did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions. He has previously been sharply critical of allegations that Russia tried to interfere with the election.



The president-elect says his own evidence that that the outcome was unaffected was because "there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."



Intelligence officials believe Russia was involved with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.



___



2:35 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump says he is monitoring the situation in Florida in which a gunman opened fire in an airport, and that he has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.



Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect began shooting at the Fort Lauderdale international Airport.



Trump tweeted, "Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!"



___



1:35 p.m.



The White House says it was not the source of a report leaked to NBC on U.S. intelligence alleging Russia interfered in the presidential election.



White House spokesman Josh Earnest is pushing back against President-elect Donald Trump's request for Congress to investigate "top secret intelligence" shared with NBC.



He notes that two days ago, Trump tweeted a "steadfast defense of the integrity" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Earnest called Assange "the leading purveyor" of the improper release of classified material.



Earnest says Trump's tweet "leads me to conclude that his concerns are about something other than protecting classified information."



___



12:59 p.m.



U.S. Intelligence officials are arriving at Trump Tower in New York to brief President-elect Donald Trump on election hacking.



The officials are Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey. They're preparing to point to multiple motives for Moscow's alleged meddling as they brief Trump on their classified report.



They briefed senior lawmakers Friday morning. They briefed President Barack Obama on Thursday.



Trump has been deeply skeptical of allegations that Russia was involved.



Several advisers were to join Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence for the briefing. That includes his incoming chief of staff and national security adviser and the chiefs of the CIA and Homeland Security department.



___



12:15 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump says he'll ask Congress to investigate leaks to the media on U.S. intelligence alleging Russia meddled in last year's election by hacking Democratic emails.



Less than an hour before he was to be briefed Friday by the directors of the FBI and CIA and the Director of National Intelligence on their findings, Trump tweeted that he was "asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it."



NBC aired a report Thursday that said the briefing would identify Russian actors involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.



Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence community's findings on Russia, suggesting that it was being used to de-legitimize his election.



___



12:05 p.m.



The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he called Donald Trump on his cellphone a few days ago and the president-elect answered even though he didn't know who was on the line.



Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, recounted the episode Friday to reporters as an example of how accessible Trump and the rest of his transition team have been for him. Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, is scheduled to appear before Corker's committee next week for his confirmation hearing.



"On Sunday, I needed to talk to the president-elect about something," Corker says, "and I called him on his cellphone and he answered it and we talked."



Corker says his phone is programmed to read "no caller ID," but Trump took the call anyway.



___



11:45 a.m.



The U.S. intelligence community will release the declassified version of the intelligence report about Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential campaign on Friday afternoon.



That's according to a U.S. official who wasn't authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.



House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to reference the planned release during a morning news conference. Pelosi says the intelligence report was "quite a stunning disclosure" and added that parts will be released Friday.



The declassified version contains fewer details than classified versions being made available to Congress, President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. But it's expected to shed more light on what evidence the U.S. government says it has that Russia was behind cyber interference in the campaign.



Obama had promised the report would be finished before he leaves office on Jan. 20.



__



10:35 a.m.



Arnold Schwarzenegger is responding to Donald Trump's taunting on Twitter. The former California governor says the president-elect should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings.



Schwarzenegger also quotes President Abraham Lincoln's first inaugural address: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies."



Early Friday, Trump mocked Schwarzenegger for low ratings in the spinoff of Trump's old reality television show, "Celebrity Apprentice." Trump said: "Wo much for being a movie star." Trump also referred to himself as a "ratings machine."



Schwarzenegger tweeted: "I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."



___



10:05 a.m.



The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is suggesting that portions of a secret intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election are being leaked to media organizations for political reasons.



Speaking to reporters Friday, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says he couldn't get any senior U.S. intelligence officials to attend a classified briefing his committee received Thursday on the administration's response to the alleged Russian hacking. He says he'll read a copy of the report next week along with other lawmakers.



"I can't get an intelligence person but I can read one of your publications this morning who's leaking out this information," Corker says. "It does make it feel political."



Corker says he believes the hacking report "is going to be very incriminating."



He says, "I believe the Russians have done very nefarious things."



Corker spoke at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.



___



7:55 a.m.



President-elect Donald Trump is taunting Arnold Schwarzenegger for bringing in low ratings in a spinoff of Trump's old reality television show, "Celebrity Apprentice."



In an early Friday tweet, Trump refers to himself as a "ratings machine" and says Schwarzenegger "got 'swamped'" by comparison.



He tweets "so much for being a movie star," and "now compare him to my season 1."



Trump added: "But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," referring to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who both ran against him.



Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he wouldn't vote for Trump, calling it a choice of "your country over your party." He's hosting "The New Celebrity Apprentice," in which Trump retains a producing stake.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/6/2017 1:00:25 PM (GMT -8:00)