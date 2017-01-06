$1 million bond set for 22-year-old John Radavich, the man accused of murdering Bob Tester

Making his first court appearance Friday afternoon, a judge set bond at $1 million for the man accused of murdering Bob Tester, the nephew of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, in south Spokane County last year.



Investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich Thursday evening in connection to the murder.



Robert Tester was found dead on September 6, 2017 , after his 8-year-old daughter reported witnessing the homicide.

During the months-long investigation, detectives say they learned that Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend who he assaulted the day prior to the murder. Detectives received information from a friend of Radavich, who says Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old girlfriend and she contacted him after Tester assaulted her.

The Sheriff's Office said that in late December a friend told authorities that Radavich confessed to the killing in a phone call which the friend had recorded. In the call, investigators said, Radavich claimed he killed Tester because Tester had assaulted a 17-year-old girl he knew.

Radavich was transported and booked into the Spokane County jail for 1st-degree murder.

Radavich's bond was set at $1 million on Friday and he will be arraigned later this month.