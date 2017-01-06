State rankings: how miserable is your winter?

For most of America, winter is a time to curl up with hot cocoa, cuddle under a cozy blanket, and hibernate. It's filled with cold weather, freezing pipes, and chapped lips.

Planning to go somewhere? Better bundle up in layers upon layers of clothing. Don't forget your boots and scarves!

Just how bad is winter weather in Washington? Idaho?

To see how these two stack up against the rest of the states, let's take a look at a study conducted by Thrillist.com.

The study factors in weather patterns, average temperatures, and how effective and quickly state departments of transportation cleared highways.

According to the study, Washington places 18th on the list of worst winters, citing the excess of rain the state receives during winter months.

Idaho comes in at a much higher number, placing 8th because of blistery winds and snow.

Interested in how other states stacked up? Here's a look at the list:

50. Hawaii

49. Arizona

48. California

47. Colorado

46. Florida

45. New Mexico

44. Louisiana

43. Texas

42. Georgia

41. Alabama

40. South Carolina

39. Mississippi

38. North Carolina

37. Nevada

36. Tennessee

35. Utah

34. Arkansas

33. Oklahoma

32. Virginia

31. Maryland

30. Kentucky

29. West Virginia

28. Missouri

27. Kansas

26. Delaware

25. Nebraska

24. New Jersey

23. Pennsylvania

22. Vermont

21. Rhode Island

20. New York

19. Connecticut

18. Washington

17. Oregon

16. Indiana

15. New Hampshire

14. Ohio

13. Illinois

12. Wyoming

11. Iowa

10. Massachusetts

9. Montana

8. Idaho

7. Wisconsin

6. South Dakota

5. Maine

4. North Dakota

3. Alaska

2. Michigan

1. Minnesota