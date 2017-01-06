State rankings: how miserable is your winter? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State rankings: how miserable is your winter?

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

For most of America, winter is a time to curl up with hot cocoa, cuddle under a cozy blanket, and hibernate. It's filled with cold weather, freezing pipes, and chapped lips.

Planning to go somewhere? Better bundle up in layers upon layers of clothing. Don't forget your boots and scarves! 

Just how bad is winter weather in Washington? Idaho?

To see how these two stack up against the rest of the states, let's take a look at a study conducted by Thrillist.com

The study factors in weather patterns, average temperatures, and how effective and quickly state departments of transportation cleared highways. 

According to the study, Washington places 18th on the list of worst winters, citing the excess of rain the state receives during winter months. 

Idaho comes in at a much higher number, placing 8th because of blistery winds and snow.

Interested in how other states stacked up? Here's a look at the list:

50. Hawaii

49. Arizona

48. California

47. Colorado

46. Florida

45. New Mexico

44. Louisiana 

43. Texas

42. Georgia

41. Alabama

40. South Carolina

39. Mississippi

38. North Carolina

37. Nevada

36. Tennessee

35. Utah

34. Arkansas

33. Oklahoma

32. Virginia

31. Maryland

30. Kentucky

29. West Virginia

28. Missouri

27. Kansas

26. Delaware

25. Nebraska

24. New Jersey

23. Pennsylvania

22. Vermont

21. Rhode Island

20. New York

19. Connecticut

18. Washington

17. Oregon

16. Indiana

15. New Hampshire

14. Ohio

13. Illinois

12. Wyoming

11. Iowa

10. Massachusetts

9. Montana

8. Idaho

7. Wisconsin

6. South Dakota

5. Maine

4. North Dakota

3. Alaska

2. Michigan

1. Minnesota

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:54:36 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

  • Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-07-12 05:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>
    •   