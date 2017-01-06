Wounded Washington state officer improving in hospital

Wounded Washington state officer improving in hospitalPosted: Updated:
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.>>
Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend
A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old. For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive. "She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
Passenger in high-speed chase recalls scary moments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A high-speed pursuit tearing though parts of Spokane and Spokane Valley ended in a crash Tuesday morning. The chase was so fast and so dangerous that deputies are surprised and thankful no one was seriously hurt. The driver got away and deputies are still looking for him. But there was also a passenger in the car at the time.>>
Highway 195 crash sends two to the hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 195 and Meadow Lane Road in Spokane. The preliminary investigation found that 93-year-old Dorothy E. Blosser was headed westbound in a white 2011 Lincoln MKS on Meadow Lane at Highway 195. She was stopped at a stop sign.>>
