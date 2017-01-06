Heap of trash causes health hazard concerns - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Heap of trash causes health hazard concerns

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A massive trash pile outside a South Hill apartment complex according to a resident, is getting out of control and has started to turn into a health hazard. Other tenants have also agreed that the trash is a problem.

Those trash bags for some reason are not making it into the trash containers because cardboard is filling up leaving bags on the ground instead. "If I could get out of my lease right now, I would. I'd say, 'I didn't sign up for this. I don't live like this. These are not my standards,'" said Cindy Carpenter, a tenant.  

That's how bad Carpenter says the trash situation is at her South Hill apartment complex. "People are walking in it, dogs are picking it up and carrying it. I would think eventually people would start getting sicker being on their feet. It's starting to become a health hazard," said Carpenter.

Despite messages, calls and even emails to her landlord, she's had no luck and now Carpenter is left wondering what to do. "My garbage is full and I'm sitting here going, 'Do I just take it out there or should I stick on the back until they get this situated?' "said Carpenter.  

The apartment complex got back to KHQ right before news time and they say they have dedicated maintenance crew members that come out and pick up the trash every day. They take great pride and say as soon as KHQ left the complex, the trash was picked up because services were called back to the complex.

The city of Spokane Solid Waste Collection Department says they come to provide pick up service twice a week but just this week, a car was blocking about two containers so they couldn't pick up the garbage.  They say it's not their responsibility to pick up what's left on the ground, it's the property owners.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:54:36 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

  • Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-07-12 05:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>
    •   