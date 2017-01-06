How much is too much? Dangers of excess snow and ice on your roof

With more snow on the way, how much snow is too much on your roof? "Most of the time, we're looking when we got 24 inches solid on a roof," said William Lindelof, with Spokane Roofing.

That's when snow starts becoming dangerous on a roof and you've got to clear it off. Lindelof says one of the main risks? Ice dams that build up along the edges of rooftops. They can block water from running off the roof or into the gutter. "When the ice freezes at the bottom edge and it builds up, you've got a roof that comes down this way, then you got ice that sits on there this way and the water will sit in there and will start forcing its way underneath shingles," said Lindelof.

Water can then potentially build up and create stress on structures, either causing a leak or collapse.

Some simple ways you can try to get rid of the snow is by using RoofMelt or a snow roof rake.

If you use a roof rake, that really only clears the edges of your roof and not the middle. You should monitor the middle of your roof so nothing caves in.