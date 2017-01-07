PHOTOS: Hawks fans young, old and furry ready for playoff footba - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Hawks fans young, old and furry ready for playoff football

The road to Super Bowl 52 starts today in Houston and Seattle. It's the first day of the NFL playoffs with a pair of games involving wild card teams.
    
- In Houston, the AFC South champion Texans are going with Brock Osweiler at quarterback in their matchup against the wild-card Oakland Raiders. Osweiler signed a huge $72 million contract coming to Houston from Denver. This is Osweiler's first career playoff start after he was benched for Peyton Manning before the start of the postseason in Denver last season.
    
Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched in the second quarter against Jacksonville on Dec. 18 after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives to give him 16 for the season. Tom Savage took over and rallied the Texans to the victory and started Houston's last two games.
    
But Savage suffered a concussion early in the second quarter Sunday in a loss to the Titans, and Osweiler took over, throwing for 253 yards and a touchdown and running for another score.
    
Backup Connor Cook gets the nod at quarterback for the Raiders, who suffered a huge blow when top QB Derek Carr broke his hand in the next-to-last game. Then backup Matt McCloin got injured, leaving Cook to lead coach Jack Del Rio's squad. He's the first rookie QB in NFL history to make his first start in a playoff game.
    
- In Seattle, the NFC West-champion Seahawks have the sizeable home-field advantage tonight when they take on the wild-card Detroit Lions, who come into this game on a three-game losing streak. Detroit is seeking its first playoff win since 1992, and their first road playoff win since the Bobby Layne days of 1957.
    
The Seahawks have won nine straight postseason games at home. Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin tied a franchise record with 94 receptions in regular season. He has four TD catches in previous six playoff games.
    
Detroit QB Matthew Stafford finished with 4,327 yards passing in the regular season, his sixth straight season with 4,000 yards. His eight winning drives in fourth quarter and OT are the most by QB in single season since 1970.
    
If Detroit wins, the Lions would face the Dallas Cowboys. If the Seahawks win, Seattle would go to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

  4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

  Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

  Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

  Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

  Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?

  Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned

