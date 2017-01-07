2 dead after train strikes car in Medical Lake

Multiple agencies were on scene investigating a crash that killed a man and a woman just after 9:30 Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of Brooks and McFarlane when a train struck a car. The two people in the car died on the scene. Those two people have not yet been identified.

Saturday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, fire crews, and representatives from the railroad were on scene investigating and gathering evidence. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Investigators say roads in the area will be closed for the majority of Saturday while the investigation continues.

Further information was not immediately available Saturday morning.