Commercial fishing boat rescues crew from sinking vessel

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Photo: Coast Guard Pacific Northwest
WARRENTON, Ore. -

The Coast Guard says the crew of one fishing vessel rescued the crew of another when the latter boat capsized and sank near the mouth of the Columbia River.
    
Five people were plunged into the water at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Oregon, started listing hard to starboard and suddenly capsized.
    
The crabbing boat Sea Ballad was nearby and quickly plucked the Star King's crew from the water. Coast Guard responders then arrived and brought the five to Ilwaco, Washington, to be checked out. They did not need medical attention.
    
Coast Guard Petty Officer Justin Urbano credited the "selfless actions" of the Sea Ballad's crew.

The sunken Star King is not blocking navigation but is a hazard that other mariners should look out for. The vessel had about 300 gallons of fuel onboard. The Coast Guard is overseeing cleanup of the pollution threat.

