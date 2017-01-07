Weather Authority Alert: Messy weather on the way this weekend - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Weather Authority Alert: Messy weather on the way this weekend

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY -

  • Spokane/CdA/Palouse/Lewiston/Columbia Basin - for 1-5" of snow. Higher accumulations will come farther north. Lower accumulations farther south. Freezing Rain could also produce up to 1/10" of ice. Thru 4 a.m. Monday morning.
  • NE WA/N. Idaho and Central Idaho Mtns - for 3-5" of snow in the valleys and 5-8" in the mountains. Ice accumulations possible farther south.

WINTER STORM WARNING -

  • East Slopes of the Cascades - for 8-14" of snow thru Monday morning
  • Okanogan Valley/Wenatchee and the Waterville Plateau - for 4-6" of snow and spotty ice accumulations.

Saturday: Some sunshine but COLD to start off the morning, with clouds increasing throughout the day ahead of the first wave of snow. Chance for light to moderate snow starting between 6-9 p.m. and lasting into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday: Sunday certainly looking to be the messier of the two days this weekend. Another chance at snow during the morning on Sunday, but with warmer air surging in, we could see a transition from snow over to rain, rain/snow mix and maybe even some pockets of freezing rain by Sunday afternoon. In total over the weekend we could pick up another 2-6" of snow around Spokane through Monday morning.

7 Day Forecast: Monday morning's commute could prove treacherous after the weekend we're expecting, so plan some extra time there. More light snow also possible on Monday, with snow chances continuing each day through Wednesday, with temperatures topping out near freezing each afternoon. Looks like we could dry up and cool down slightly (mid-20s) by the end of next week.

    •   