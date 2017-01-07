Idaho governor wants task force to study higher education

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is once again asking the state Board of Education to shepherd a statewide discussion on education, but this time he wants the focus on colleges and universities.



Otter said Friday that the group will be made up of a wide variety of representatives to study options that could lead to changes to postsecondary access and completion.



Bob Lokken, the head of WhiteCloud Analytics Inc., and Linda Clark, vice president of the state Board of Education, will co-chair the group. A full list of the group's members has not yet been released.



In 2013, Otter spearheaded a similar effort which focused on K-12 education. The taskforce's work resulted in multiple educational reforms that are still being implemented.



Otter announced his decision at the annual AP legislative preview.

