Spokane Valley firefighters quickly extinguish outbuilding blaze

Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a late morning fire in the 11600 block of East Buckeye Avenue.

The call came in around 11:20 Saturday morning. A fire had started in what appeared to be a garage behind a vacant house that was being remodeled. The outbuilding was about 24 feet wide by 20 feet long. There was a car and a travel trailer parked in the outbuilding.

A total of 11 fire department apparatus responded to the scene of the fire.

Crews were able to control the blaze and keep it away from any neighboring structures. No injuries were reported, but the garage, car and trailer were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.