Spokane braces for more snow and cold - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane braces for more snow and cold

Posted: Updated:
by Liz Burch, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Saturday, KHQ declared a Weather Authority Alert for snow and a likely chance of freezing rain. City, county and state road crews are all out prepping the roads so they don't get too slick. They are also getting ready for imminent snowfall.

"I'm wondering where we're gonna put it. The berms are already so high," South Hill resident Will Nye said, as he was taking down his Christmas lights.

The Nye family is prepared for the snow. Will's teenage sons will help shovel the driveway once it falls again. Will grew up in the Spokane area, and doesn't remember it being much colder than it has been lately.

"I don't mind the snow as much as the really cold temperatures," he mused, while shivering.

Signs of that cold are everywhere, like the reader-board outside of Manito United Methodist Church, which says, "Too cold to change sign--message inside."

Some folks are making the best of the arctic chill. Just ask Mark Bowman.

"I decided it's a beautiful day for a tour of Hart Field," Bowman said while cross-country skiing in 19 degree weather.

Bowman is from Minnesota originally and isn't fazed by this week's sub-zero windchill. Like Will Nye, he says this is one of the coldest winters he's experienced in Spokane.

As for the streets, the city says they will have their normal number plows out Saturday night, and extra plows next week. According to Julie Happy with the City of Spokane, The exact number will depend on how cold it gets, and how much snow exactly falls. Happy says de-icer doesn't work when the temperatures dip below 10 degrees, so if that happens, de-icing trucks will drop sand onto the streets.

For information on Warming Centers: http://spokanecares.org/homeless-shelters-spokane.php

For information on the City's Snow Plow Plan: https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/snow-removal/

For a history of Spokane winters and exact temperatures: http://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=otx

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:30:16 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>
    •   