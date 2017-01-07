Spokane braces for more snow and cold

Saturday, KHQ declared a Weather Authority Alert for snow and a likely chance of freezing rain. City, county and state road crews are all out prepping the roads so they don't get too slick. They are also getting ready for imminent snowfall.

"I'm wondering where we're gonna put it. The berms are already so high," South Hill resident Will Nye said, as he was taking down his Christmas lights.

The Nye family is prepared for the snow. Will's teenage sons will help shovel the driveway once it falls again. Will grew up in the Spokane area, and doesn't remember it being much colder than it has been lately.

"I don't mind the snow as much as the really cold temperatures," he mused, while shivering.

Signs of that cold are everywhere, like the reader-board outside of Manito United Methodist Church, which says, "Too cold to change sign--message inside."

Some folks are making the best of the arctic chill. Just ask Mark Bowman.

"I decided it's a beautiful day for a tour of Hart Field," Bowman said while cross-country skiing in 19 degree weather.

Bowman is from Minnesota originally and isn't fazed by this week's sub-zero windchill. Like Will Nye, he says this is one of the coldest winters he's experienced in Spokane.

As for the streets, the city says they will have their normal number plows out Saturday night, and extra plows next week. According to Julie Happy with the City of Spokane, The exact number will depend on how cold it gets, and how much snow exactly falls. Happy says de-icer doesn't work when the temperatures dip below 10 degrees, so if that happens, de-icing trucks will drop sand onto the streets.

For information on Warming Centers: http://spokanecares.org/homeless-shelters-spokane.php

For information on the City's Snow Plow Plan: https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/snow-removal/

For a history of Spokane winters and exact temperatures: http://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=otx