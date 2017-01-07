Two killed in train crash were wife, son of Fairchild Airman

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly crash between a car and a train Saturday morning in Medical Lake. Saturday evening, Fairchild Air Force Base reported the two people killed were the wife and son of an Airman, but their names have not yet been released.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of these two members of our Fairchild family,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “The loss of any member of our Air Force family affects us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”

The crash is being investigated by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Additional details are expected to be released after the investigation is concluded.