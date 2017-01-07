Two killed in train crash were wife, son of Fairchild Airman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two killed in train crash were wife, son of Fairchild Airman

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly crash between a car and a train Saturday morning in Medical Lake. Saturday evening, Fairchild Air Force Base reported the two people killed were the wife and son of an Airman, but their names have not yet been released.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of these two members of our Fairchild family,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “The loss of any member of our Air Force family affects us all.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”

The crash is being investigated by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Additional details are expected to be released after the investigation is concluded.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-13 08:29:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument. That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:30:16 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.

    >>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>
    •   