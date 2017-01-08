McConnell: Dems should 'grow up' and consider Trump nominees - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

McConnell: Dems should 'grow up' and consider Trump nominees

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Republicans on Sunday defended their party against Democratic complaints that Congress is being forced to consider nominees for Donald Trump's administration without completed ethics reviews.
    
"All of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration in having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
    
"I understand that," he added, "but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that."
    
At issue is whether people picked by the president elect - in some cases millionaires and billionaires with complex personal finances - would face conflicts of interest when it comes to overseeing taxpayer spending. The Office of Government Ethics says in some cases the office hasn't received even draft financial disclosure reports for nominees appearing before Congress this week. On Wednesday alone, at least nine Trump nominees are scheduled for confirmation hearings.
    
McConnell suggested the complaints amounted to sour grapes from a party that did poorly in the 2016 congressional and presidential elections. The Kentucky Republican noted that Republicans were in the same boat eight years ago when they had to swiftly confirm multiple nominees who he described as "wildly liberal."
    
But the director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, said the Republican management of the confirmation hearings is unusual considering that that in some cases, the office had not received even initial draft financial disclosure reports from Trump nominees.
    
"I am not aware of any occasion in the four decades since OGE was established when the Senate held a confirmation hearing before the nominee had completed the ethics review process," wrote Shaub.
    
Reince Priebus, Trump's incoming chief of staff, rejected any suggestion that Republicans should slow down. In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Priebus said Democrats "have all the information" they need and should move fast because voters mandated it.
    
"Change was voted for and change we will get," he said.
    
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the ethics review is aimed at ensuring wealthy Cabinet members work for the American people instead of "their own bottom line, and that they plan to fully comply with the law."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:10:13 GMT

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:24:52 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  • Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:45:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:35:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>
    •   