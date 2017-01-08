Authorities investigate possible bomb outside hospital - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities investigate possible bomb outside hospital

Posted: Updated:
Authorities are investigating the possible presence of explosive materials in a truck parked outside a hospital. Authorities are investigating the possible presence of explosive materials in a truck parked outside a hospital.
Puyallup, Wash. -

Authorities are investigating the possible presence of explosive materials in a truck parked outside a hospital.
    
A man whose injuries looked like they were caused by an explosion left the truck outside MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup on Sunday and sought treatment.
    
Officials are seeking a search warrant to get inside the truck.
    
Hospital officials evacuated areas of the facility and closed off some others.
    
The hospital's main entrance is about 100 feet from the truck and is closed until further notice.
    
People can still access the hospital through the emergency room.
    
The man was transferred to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to be arrested there.
    
He has had two previous encounters with police over possible explosives.
    
Another man also sought treatment for injuries and was released.

