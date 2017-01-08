WATCH: Good Samaritan rescues Nampa officer stuck in snow

The Nampa, Idaho, Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page yesterday showing a citizen coming to the rescue of an officer who had gotten stuck in the snow.

"Police Officers are often called to the rescue, but every now and then we need someone to come to our rescue. That has been the story more than once this week in some of the less-traveled areas of Nampa," the post reads.

The video shows a blue Subaru pulling the patrol car to safety. Officers said the Subaru's drive, Jason, was happy to help.

"Thank You to Ryan for coming to our rescue in this instance. We really appreciated your support and willingness to give us a hand."