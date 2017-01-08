Spokane man fears unplowed street will only get worse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man fears unplowed street will only get worse

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect

The intersection of N Lincoln Street and W Mansfield Avenue is covered in snow.

The weight of each passing car compacts the fresh powder, creating a slick sheet of ice.

“You can see they [plows] haven't been here yet,” said Eric Wiseman. “And the intersections are getting rough.”

Wiseman lives in the neighborhood and says he called the city of Spokane twice to ask if a plow could clear the area, but told KHQ that he’s still waiting.

“We pay taxes here too,” said Wiseman. “It would be nice to get some services, passable roads being one of them.”

Wiseman fears with more snow in the forecast Sunday evening, his street will only get worse.

“It's extremely hard on the front ends of your car and it can cause you to slide off,” said Wiseman. “If we get a freeze thaw cycle it's going to be a lot worse.”

KHQ is still waiting for a response from the City on if they received Wiseman’s request to plow his street. We will update you as soon as were hear from them.

The City does not plow side streets unless they are under a Stage 2 Snow Event. Arterials, school bus routes, and areas around hospitals take priority.

According to the City’s web site, you can report a snow concern by calling 509-755-2489.

You can also check the Residential Snow Plowing Map here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:50:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  • WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:35:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:24:52 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects.  The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park

    Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:54:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off.  According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off.  According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.

    >>

  • Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Washington counties

    Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Washington counties

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:53:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Multiple counties in Eastern Washington have been issued fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management.  Effective as of July 14th, the burn restrictions apply to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. What does this restriction mean for you?

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Multiple counties in Eastern Washington have been issued fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management.  Effective as of July 14th, the burn restrictions apply to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. What does this restriction mean for you?

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:25:38 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.

    >>
    •   