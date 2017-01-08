Spokane man fears unplowed street will only get worse

The intersection of N Lincoln Street and W Mansfield Avenue is covered in snow.

The weight of each passing car compacts the fresh powder, creating a slick sheet of ice.

“You can see they [plows] haven't been here yet,” said Eric Wiseman. “And the intersections are getting rough.”

Wiseman lives in the neighborhood and says he called the city of Spokane twice to ask if a plow could clear the area, but told KHQ that he’s still waiting.

“We pay taxes here too,” said Wiseman. “It would be nice to get some services, passable roads being one of them.”

Wiseman fears with more snow in the forecast Sunday evening, his street will only get worse.

“It's extremely hard on the front ends of your car and it can cause you to slide off,” said Wiseman. “If we get a freeze thaw cycle it's going to be a lot worse.”

KHQ is still waiting for a response from the City on if they received Wiseman’s request to plow his street. We will update you as soon as were hear from them.

The City does not plow side streets unless they are under a Stage 2 Snow Event. Arterials, school bus routes, and areas around hospitals take priority.

According to the City’s web site, you can report a snow concern by calling 509-755-2489.

You can also check the Residential Snow Plowing Map here.