Weather Authority Alert: More messy weather across the region Monday

by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Biography

SPOKANE, Wash. -

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY -

  • Spokane/CdA/Palouse/Lewiston/Columbia Basin - Until 8AM Monday for 1-5" of snow. Higher accumulations will come farther north. Lower accumulations farther south. Freezing Rain could also produce up to 1/10" of ice. Thru 4AM Monday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING -

  • East Slopes of the Cascades - Until 4AM Monday for 8-14" of snow thru Monday morning
  • Okanogan Valley/Wenatchee and the Waterville Plateau - for 4-6" of snow and spotty ice accumulations.
  • NE WA/North Idaho - for 4-7" of snow until 8AM Monday

ICE STORM WARNING -

  • For the foothills of the Blue Mtns including Walla Walla. 1-3" of snow with up to 1/3" of ice accumulation.

Overnight and early Monday AM- snow continues to fall across the region. Freezing rain has been reported areas from I-90 south. Temperatures will be in the low 30's and upper 20's with chances of snow thru Monday morning. Expect very slick conditions.

Monday - more snow on the way. Models suggesting between 1-2" more inches of snow during the day. Temperatures will be back into the upper 20's and low 30's for the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast: Monday morning's commute could prove treacherous after the weekend we're expecting, so plan some extra time there. More light snow also possible on Monday, with snow chances continuing each day through Wednesday, with temperatures topping out near freezing each afternoon. Once we get past Tuesday big changes on the way. Another cold trend moves in with temperatures topping out in the teens and lows in the single digits. Another chance for snow late in the week and next weekend.

