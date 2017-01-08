Weather Authority Alert: More messy weather across the region Monday

Weather Authority Alert: More messy weather across the region MondayPosted: Updated:
KHQ Weather Authority
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
PHOTOS: Truck carrying hagfish overturns on Oregon highway
DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.>>
K9 Bane leads deputies to violent assault suspect after child calls 911 saying his mom is bleeding
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for 2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence after a child called 911 saying his mother was beaten up and bleeding. Deputies responded to the home near Greenacres Elementary School and found the woman bleeding heavily from her head, as well as blood throughout the home.>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Washington counties
KHQ.COM - Multiple counties in Eastern Washington have been issued fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Effective as of July 14th, the burn restrictions apply to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. What does this restriction mean for you?>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.>>
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hello operator, tell me a story. It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane. “We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said. Each dial tells a different story.>>
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
Treat yourself to a FREE iced tea Friday at Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's gonna be hot on Friday, so why not treat yourself to some FREE ice tea! Starbucks locations across the country will be offering free ice teas in a very small window on Friday. If you go in to a participating store before 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., you can receive one of Starbucks' new Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, which include Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus Tea.>>
Triumph and Will: WSU Football Player Thrives In Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - When you watch red-shirt sophomore running back James “Boobie” Williams play football for Washington State University, you see a strong, dynamic, powerful athlete. His dedication to his sport has earned him a full ride scholarship to the school in Pullman, which means a free education and a chance to play football.>>
68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was accused of repeatedly banging on the door of her Middle Eastern neighbors, kicking their cars and yelling racial slurs. Deputies were called to the apartment complex behind the Spokane Valley Library at around 6:00 p.m.>>
Honda recalls 1.2M Accords; battery sensors can catch fire
DETROIT - Honda is recalling 1.2 million Accord midsize cars because a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire. The recall covers cars from the 2013 through 2016 model years. Honda says it has four reports of engine compartment fires due to the problem but no injuries. All the fires were in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.>>