Teen shot in head walking down sidewalk in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen shot in head walking down sidewalk in Spokane

Posted: Updated:

A teenager was shot in the head while walking down the sidewalk along Sprague and Perry in Spokane. The shooting happened early Monday morning around midnight on the 1300 block of E. Sprague.

When police arrived on scene, the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Spokane Police tell us there is no indication the wound was self-inflicted.

At this point, police do not have a suspect in custody. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime check at 509-456-2233

*NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated the teen had died. Spokane Police sent out a release saying he had died. A short time later, they corrected the information to show he is still alive. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:35:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. 

    >>

  • Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:39:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.” 

    >>

  • Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park

    Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park

    Friday, July 14 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:19:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off.  According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off.  According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:19:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday.Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday.Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:13:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives investigating this incident identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua D. Trudeau and determined probable cause existed for his arrest. With the assistance of Spokane Police Officers and K9 Unit, Trudeau was located and arrested last night.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives investigating this incident identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua D. Trudeau and determined probable cause existed for his arrest. With the assistance of Spokane Police Officers and K9 Unit, Trudeau was located and arrested last night.  

    >>

  • Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman

    Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:35:44 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes. 

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes. 

    >>
    •   