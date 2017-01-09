Teen shot in head walking down sidewalk in Spokane

Teen shot in head walking down sidewalk in SpokanePosted: Updated:
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday.Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday.Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives investigating this incident identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua D. Trudeau and determined probable cause existed for his arrest. With the assistance of Spokane Police Officers and K9 Unit, Trudeau was located and arrested last night.>>
Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
Prosecutor's Office: Spokane Police Officers justified in May shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had to put down a month and a half-old moose calf Thursday night after they found it suffering with a hunting arrow in its head. Deputies were called after someone found the moose in distress near Vets Road in Pinehurst. Due to the injuries, and for humane reasons, the moose had to be put down.>>
Energy Department plans probe into whistleblower complaint
The Department of Energy's Office of Inspector General plans an investigation into allegations of retaliation against an employee of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Aleta Busselman contends she was removed from her position after she declined to make changes to a report that blamed management for a $530,000 theft of government money.>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>