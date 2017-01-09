Teen shot in head walking down sidewalk in Spokane

A teenager was shot in the head while walking down the sidewalk along Sprague and Perry in Spokane. The shooting happened early Monday morning around midnight on the 1300 block of E. Sprague.



When police arrived on scene, the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Spokane Police tell us there is no indication the wound was self-inflicted.



At this point, police do not have a suspect in custody.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime check at 509-456-2233

*NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated the teen had died. Spokane Police sent out a release saying he had died. A short time later, they corrected the information to show he is still alive.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.