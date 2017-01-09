WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: City of Spokane declares Stage 2 snow e - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: City of Spokane declares Stage 2 snow event

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane has upgraded from a Stage 1 to a Stage 2 Snow Event. 

A stage 2 snow event is declared when 6 inches of snow has fallen and more is anticipated during the same storm. This means a city wide plow will begin and additional crew will be called in to help. The city has more than 2,200 lane miles, including 760 principal, major, & collector/secondary arterial lane miles.

The first priority will be emergency routes, which include arterials, major hills and some transit routes. A full city plow takes approximately 4 days to complete so please be patient. You can monitor snow removal across the City HERE

What does all of this mean for you? Well...

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

  • Notify citizens of the snow event.
  • Immediately embark on a full-city plow
  • Bring in additional crews
  • Be ready to implement the “Snow Corridor Plan,” if weather conditions severely restrict the City’s ability to keep up with the snowfall
  • Clear sidewalks around priority City-owned property within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to:

  • Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes within 6 hours.
  • Move vehicles off downtown street parking spaces between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Move parked cars on all residential streets and residential hill routes to the EVEN side of the street within 6 hours
  • Clear snow off vehicles parked along the street
  • Clear snow from around curb ramps, fire hydrants, storm drains, and mail boxes
  • Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours.

You can monitor snow removal across the City HERE

