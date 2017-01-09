WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: City of Spokane declares Stage 2 snow event

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The City of Spokane has upgraded from a Stage 1 to a Stage 2 Snow Event.



A stage 2 snow event is declared when 6 inches of snow has fallen and more is anticipated during the same storm. This means a city wide plow will begin and additional crew will be called in to help. The city has more than 2,200 lane miles, including 760 principal, major, & collector/secondary arterial lane miles.



The first priority will be emergency routes, which include arterials, major hills and some transit routes. A full city plow takes approximately 4 days to complete so please be patient. You can monitor snow removal across the City HERE

What does all of this mean for you? Well...

During a Stage 1 Event citizens are asked to:

Notify citizens of the snow event.

Immediately embark on a full-city plow

Bring in additional crews

Be ready to implement the “Snow Corridor Plan,” if weather conditions severely restrict the City’s ability to keep up with the snowfall

Clear sidewalks around priority City-owned property within 24 hours

The City also asks motorists to:

Move parked cars off all arterials and fixed STA bus routes within 6 hours.

Move vehicles off downtown street parking spaces between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Move parked cars on all residential streets and residential hill routes to the EVEN side of the street within 6 hours

Clear snow off vehicles parked along the street

Clear snow from around curb ramps, fire hydrants, storm drains, and mail boxes

Clear sidewalks of snow within 24 hours.