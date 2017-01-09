Snow on the ground in 49 of 50 states

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

If you traveled anywhere in the United States, you'd find snow on the ground 49 out of 50 times.

An analysis of snow cover across the lower 48 states showed that only Florida had no snow or ice on the ground over the weekend, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NOHRSC). The analysis showed 66.4 percent of the lower 48 states were covered by snow or ice as of Sunday morning, which is the highest so far this winter season. Sleet accumulations were shown for parts of the south after Winter Storm Helena.

"What about Hawaii?" I can hear you all collectively saying. Satellite images show the snow-capped volcanic peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island on Saturday.

This isn't expected to last, however. Warming temperatures should melt off a good deal of the snow in the south. For us here in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, we aren't so lucky. Or unlucky. Depending on how you look at it.