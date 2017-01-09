Man arrested in the case of the 'HOLLYWeeD' sign - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested in the case of the 'HOLLYWeeD' sign

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
LOS ANGELES -

Los Angeles police have made a "HOLLYWeeD" bust.
    
The LAPD said in a statement that 30-year-old Zachary Cole Fernandez was arrested Monday, just over a week after a prankster used white tarps to make the "HOLLYWOOD" sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."
    
Police say Fernandez turned himself in with his attorney and was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.
    
The prankster was dressed in black and was recorded by security cameras in the area changing the sign early New Year's Day.
    
Fernandez, an artist, had already claimed credit for the stunt in a Vice magazine interview, but police had not previously confirmed his involvement.
    
He'll be released on his own recognizance and must return to court Feb. 15. Contact information to request comment could not be found for Fernandez or his attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:44:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

  • Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review

    Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:15:00 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression. 

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:44:02 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.

    >>

  • Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:12:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:01:43 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...

    >>
    •   