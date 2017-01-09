ShareAShovel hopes to help community with snow removal

There is no denying it. Spokane looks like a snow globe. While it can be magical for some, dashing through the snow can be challenging for others.

Lesley Radnor is a disabled veteran who got snowed in.

"I don’t like the snow anymore,” Radnor says.

It is difficult for him to get around in the winter.

Especially when his parking space is covered in layer after layer of snow.

“I wish I could shovel, if I could I would in a heartbeat,” Radnor adds.

Lesley may not be able to, but I can. So I did.

“I am not the only one that has problems with snow removal,” Radnor says.

If you see a driveway that looks like Lesley’s, share a shovel.