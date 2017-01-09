Victims in deadly Medical Lake train vs car crash identified

Victims in deadly Medical Lake train vs car crash identifiedPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 14th.>>
Pilot okay after small plane crash in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small plane crashed in Hillyard near Wellesley and N. Freya on Friday. Firefighters were called to an extrication crash in the 3600 block of E. Wellesley which turned out to be a plane down. Officers were on scene within seconds and assisted the pilot as he got out of the plane.>>
PHOTOS: Is any of this stolen property found at Silverwood yours?
HAYDEN, Idaho- There's never a good time to be the victim of theft, but it feels especially violating when it happens during a holiday. That's why we're very happy to report that the Kootenai County Sheriff's office just posted dozens of pictures of property they recently found. ...>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him.>>
Debate on the Bluff: Bing or Rainier Cherry?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cherry season is open at Green Bluff, and the big debate is about which cherry tastes best? The two most popular cherries are the darker, juicier, and more classic Bing cherry, and the yellow, crispy, and more tart Rainier cherry. We asked you on our Facebook Page which cherry you prefer. The results: 621 for the Rainier and 609 for the Bing.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cherry season is open at Green Bluff, and the big debate is about which cherry tastes best? The two most popular cherries are the darker, juicier, and more classic Bing cherry, and the yellow, crispy, and more tart Rainier cherry. We asked you on our Facebook Page which cherry you prefer. The results: 621 for the Rainier and 609 for the Bing.>>
Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child
MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.>>
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office arrest 32-year-old man in connection to carjacking
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives investigating this incident identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua D. Trudeau and determined probable cause existed for his arrest. With the assistance of Spokane Police Officers and K9 Unit, Trudeau was located and arrested last night.>>
Woman frustrated after being hit twice by distracted drivers
Held together by bungee cords, Jill McDonald says she lost her bumper back in New Mexico and posted this message on her trunk. “One time in Seattle, Washington,” McDonald said. “And then I was headed to Texas. I had the car repaired and I was hit again on the way to New Mexico,” she said. Twice now McDonald says she’s been the victim of a texting and driving related crash.>>
Owner of dogs cited after fatal attack in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.>>
Richland florist seeks US Supreme Court review
RICHLAND, Wash. - A florist from Washington state is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state's high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.>>
