Victims in deadly Medical Lake train vs car crash identified

On Monday the two people involved in a deadly crash in Medical Lake Saturday morning were identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. The two people killed when a BNSF train struck their car near Brooks and McFarlane were identified as 45-year-old Melissa Normandin and 14-year-old Jacob Normandin.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner says the manner of death was an accident, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Fairchild Air Force Base reported the two people killed were the wife and son of Airman Capt. Daniel Normandin of the 92nd Medical Operations Squadron. The Air Force Base released a statement Monday.

"The 92nd Medical Operations Squadron and the entire 92nd Medical Group are hurting deeply for the Normandin family," said Lt. Col. Cory Middel, 92nd MDOS commander. "However, the outpouring of concern from across Fairchild and the local community is inspiring encouragement and hope. The squadron stands ready to walk alongside the family through the long road ahead."