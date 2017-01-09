Snow can cause daycare stress for parents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Snow can cause daycare stress for parents

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Snow days can be leave children overjoyed but parents stressed to the max. Many families woke up frazzled Monday as word of school cancellations kept rolling in.

Some families relied on extended family to help, others had a babysitter on stand-by. Spokane Valley mother and salon owner, Vanessa Ford, had to cancel client appointments for the day to make everything work for her household.

"I was a little stressed because you do lose income, but at the same time I was excited," she said.

Vanessa said she was able to handle the loss for one day, but if it becomes more, she will be in for a struggle.

"It's all around stressful missing work," she said. "People can lose their jobs over that."

That's where places like Recess Time come in. Staff at the Spokane Valley drop-in, hourly daycare center said when snow piles up, so can their business.

"There aren't too many places like this," owner Lyn Anderson said. "When there's a school closure, there's not much you can do."

Recess Time is just one of many options available to parents on a day like Monday. The best thing parents can do is simply plan ahead. Below, you will find links to help your family do just that.

Start search from scratch http://wa.childcareaware.org/families/family-resources-1/your-child-care-search

Lookup a known care provider https://del.wa.gov/check

