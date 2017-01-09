Police investigating after minivan shot at in traffic

Police are investigating a case of road rage after a family said their car was shot at by another vehicle. It happened Saturday evening on Division.

Sally Olsen and her husband were just trying to get their son and his friend to their hockey game when they said they got the scare of their life.

"I love Spokane, I love it here," Sally said. "I just wouldn't think this would happen in the middle of traffic."

In an instant, an ordinary night for the family turned violent when a minivan almost hit them.

"We had to swerve to avoid being hit," she said.

The cars were side by side a few blocks later. Sally said her husband put his hands in the air and shrugged like "what was that?' That's when the passenger pulled out a gun.

"They rolled the window down, stuck and the gun out the window and shot," she said. "The driver also had what looked like a revolver."

Sally's first reaction was to make sure her son and his friend were okay. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"We heard it hit, but we didn't know where," she said.

The shot grazed the passenger side of their SUV. The family said they are beyond grateful the damage wasn't worse.

"Getting a shot off on someone in traffic is a cowardly thing to do," she said.

The couple did call police who responded to the scene. They said their attackers were driving an older silver minivan. They are asking anybody with information, to please call Crime Check.