Spokane County deputy won't be charged in fatal bike crash

A Spokane County sheriff's deputy will not be charged in the death of a 15-year-old bicyclist in Spokane Valley in 2014.



The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that while new evidence showed there was a "high likelihood" Deputy Joe Bodman hit Ryan Holyk in his police vehicle, no charges would be filed. Holyk died from his injuries.



The Spokesman-Review reports that Prosecutor Larry Haskell said he felt there wasn't enough evidence to prove Bodman committed vehicular homicide beyond a reasonable doubt.



An attorney for Holyk's parents, Mike Maurer, sharply criticized the decision.



The case was re-opened in June after an independent investigator found evidence Bodman's patrol vehicle hit Holyk in the head. Several experts had previously said that they didn't believe that the deputy's SUV had hit Holyk.



Bodman was disciplined after an internal investigation determined he should have had his lights and sirens on.



