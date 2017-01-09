Snowfall affecting Spokane businesses

Snow has been dumping on Spokane, and the city declared a Stage 2 snow event Monday.

That means they’re going to plow the entire city, which takes four days in total. They’ve also been working on two different pilot programs – one is with a boot, which lessens the amount of snow that gets in your driveway, and the other with GPS in the snow plows.

A business owner downtown asked KHQ the question of why the plows haven’t gone through downtown yet Monday. The city said during a press conference that their plan was to deice and then plow what they can at night to the center and remove that snow. They announced on Twitter that cars should be moved off the streets downtown Monday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. so the city can begin that process. They say they don't plow the area during the day because the process moves the snow to the center, which causes safety concerns, and it would be difficult for traffic flow, so they use the deicer first to melt as much as possible and then go to snow removal as they continue to monitor the roads.

For more information, including a plow map, https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/snow-removal/