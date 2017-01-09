WATCH: Drone footage captures frozen mural of Palouse Falls

As the snow falls, sometimes it can be hard to remember just how beautiful the winter weather can be. That's why one Spokane-based production company is doing its best to help you see things from a different perspective.

FlightLogic Productions posted a video on its Facebook page Sunday of drone footage shot over Palouse Falls.

"Take a journey with us to the heart of Washington State and marvel at the beautiful Palouse Falls State Park. Truly a hidden wonder of the Pacific Northwest, the official state waterfall and the majestic canyons transform into a frozen mural in the cold Eastern Washington winters," the post reads.

Since its posting, the video has been shared over 200 times.