West Valley School District parents frustrated by no cancellation

While most local schools canceled classes on Monday, several parents are waging a war on social media, upset that the West Valley School District only had a two-hour delay.

"I told them that I will be taking my kids out of school today (Monday) and my choice as a parent, I can do that," said Corrie Goff, a West Valley School District parent.

Goff says she's frustrated that the district didn't shut down like so many others did because of snow packed streets. She says to take her three kids to the bus stop, it's an absolute mess. Goff's not just worried about the weather conditions for her children, "The other drivers can hit the school bus, T-bone and flip that school bus," said Goff.

The district says however, the superintendent makes the final decision after personally driving the bus routes with the transportation director.

"(They) get in their car at 4 a.m. in the morning in the worst areas to make the determination about the safe roads," said Sue Shields, West Valley School District Public Relations Director. They drive the bus routes, the Prairie, Argonne Hill, and through Northwood to see if it's acceptable for the buses. Each bus has chains. "We give our students almost all of them, the opportunity to ride the bus whereas other districts have to walk and the sidewalks aren't clear and it's different when you have the opportunity to ride the bus," said Shields.

The district says all the buses got to school safely Monday morning. They do say there was one bus stuck a little bit Monday afternoon but everyone got home safely too.

The district says having two hour delays helps them avoid rush hour and it gives the snow plows more time to clear the roads.