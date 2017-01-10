Spokane snow shovel thief caught on camera, arrested - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane snow shovel thief caught on camera, arrested

by Dan Herda, KHQ Local News Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

While the weather may have slowed things down for drivers, it's ramping things up for thieves.

One Spokane man caught a crook on his surveillance camera coming on to his deck and walking off with a shovel and a broom. Cory Hovanec says when he posted the video online, his neighbors spotted the thief.

"A friend of mine who lives down the street called me and tells that he sees him walking down the street. So I went down there and we showed him the picture, he denied it," says Hovanec. "He started taking off so we tackled him and waited till the cops got there."

That moment was also caught on camera as police came and took the man away.

Hovanec says he followed the thief's footprints in the snow and they led up to his neighbor's windows, making him think the man was probably looking for more.

Hovanec says he hopes this serves as a reminder to lock up your belongings.

