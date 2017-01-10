School closures and delays - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

School closures and delays

Here are the school closures and delays we have so far:

Almira School District 2-Hour Delay
Christian Heritage School 2-Hour Delay
Colton School District 2-Hour Delay
Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay
Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay
Ephrata School District CLOSED
Harrington School District 2-Hour Delay
Kahlotus School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool
LaCrosse School District 1-Hour Delay
Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay
Lind-Ritzville School District CLOSED
Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED
Moses Lake School District CLOSED
Odessa School District 2-Hour Delay
Omak School District 2-Hour Delay
Okanogan School District 2-Hour Delay
Othello School District 2-Hour Delay
Pullman Public Schools On Time, Rural Buses On Emergency Routes Only
Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay
Royal School District 2-Hour Delay
Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay
St. John-Endicott School District 2-Hour Delay
St. Rose's School CLOSED
Warden School District CLOSED
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay
Waterville School District CLOSED
Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay
Wilson Creek School District 2-Hour Delay
Pomeroy School District 2-Hour Delay
Spokane Public School Bus Delays: Elementary School 1 Hour Late, Middle School 2 Hours Late, High School On Time
Quincy School District CLOSED
Soap Lake School District CLOSED
Tekoa School District 2-Hour Delay

  Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

  Local Naval Commander charged with sexual exploitation and enticing of a child

    MOSCOW, Idaho - A Naval Commander now sits behind bars in north Idaho after allegedly wanting to have sex with children and the details get even worse. According to police in Moscow, 51-year-old Jeremy Hannon wanted to arrange the heinous acts with someone he presumed was the mother of the children. Little did he know, detectives were the ones posing as the parent.

    >>

  UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

    >>

  Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital and had a standoff with law enforcement while standing in Medical Lake is now out of the water and will undergo a mental evaluation at a local hospital, according to officials. The name of the patient has not yet been released. 

    >>

  LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  Idaho man apologizes for blaze started by illegal fireworks

    POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. 

    >>

