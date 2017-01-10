Can you help Spokane County Sheriff's detectives identify this robbery suspect?

If you can help identify this suspect or have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference incident number 2016-10028978.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify a man suspected of robbing a Walgreens in north Spokane last month.

The surveillance photo is not the best quality, but detectives are hoping someone can help them identify him.

The robbery happened in the early morning hours of December 6, 2016, at the Walgreens at 7905 N. Division. An employee thought the man was acting suspicious, so she moved to the exit door while she continued to watch him, hoping he'd notice he was being watched and either pay for the items he had or put them back.

Instead, the man tried to walk out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The employee told him he needed to put the items back, but he instead walked right through her, knocking her back. This escalated the situation from a theft to a robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office. The man then pushed open the sliding doors and was last seen running west along the south side of the store.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30's or early 40's. He was wearing a "puffy" black jacket, black jeans and a large beanie hat. The employee said he may have had red hair.

If you can help identify this suspect or have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference incident number 2016-10028978.