Burglar tells deputies he was looking for money for bus fare to somewhere that doesn't have snow

Deputies say a man who broke into a Spokane Valley business early Monday morning told them he was looking for money to buy a bus ticket to "somewhere that didn't have snow."

Deputies say just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday they responded to a burglary call at a business near Appleway and S. Vista. The alarm company told deputies they called into the business and contacted a transient man who told them he broke the company's window. When deputies arrived they found the front glass door shattered and 39-year-old Jonah S. Edera inside. Edera was arrested without incident.

Edera told deputies he used a wooden pallet to break the glass door and was looking for money to buy a bus ticket to somewhere that didn't have all the snow.

Edera was taken to jail and charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.