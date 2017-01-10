Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 10th

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) -- Students and alumni at Amherst College could soon be rooting for the Hamsters.

Hamsters was among the most popular nicknames submitted to a committee put together to come up with a new athletic mascot for the Massachusetts school. Trustees dropped Lord Jeffs last year in part because 18th century British Gen. Jeffery Amherst suggested giving smallpox-infected blankets to Native Americans.

The committee has winnowed a list of nearly 600 unique suggestions to 30 semifinalists.

Many people noted that Hamster is an anagram for Amherst. Other semifinalists include Moose, Aces, Dinosaurs, Irradients, Fighting Poets and Mammoths.

Among the nicknames that didn't make the cut were Biddys and Purple Martins, nods to current college President Carolyn "Biddy" Martin.

The committee hopes to have five finalists for a community-wide vote in March.

NEW YORK (AP) -- If President Barack Obama is looking for a new job after Jan. 20, Spotify has a position that seems made just for him.

The streaming music service has posted a "President of Playlists" position on its career opportunities webpage.

Requirements for the position include "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and a Nobel Peace Prize. Some of the responsibilities for the job are to "provide world-class leadership to our playlist editors and supporting staff" and use "all available intelligence" to analyze playlist data.

Just to make sure Obama saw the posting, Spotify's founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, tweeted it to him Monday.

Obama hasn't said if he's interested.

PIERRE PART, La. (AP) -- Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man who they say accidentally texted a deputy to arrange a drug sale.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon tells local media the deputy received the misdirected text message Friday from 39-year-old Dwayne Paul Herbert of Pierre Part, arranging to deliver crystal methamphetamine. The officer agreed, then mobilized the Narcotics Division.

The sheriff says Herbert showed up carrying crystal meth and two firearms and now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and two counts of resisting an officer.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area man says sheriff's deputies conducted faulty field tests on cat litter they found in his vehicle, which they believed was methamphetamine.

Ross Lebeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the Dec. 5 traffic stop, but court documents show the case was dismissed last week because the material was not an illicit substance.

Lebeau told the Houston Chronicle for a story this week that his father had placed the cat litter in the sock as a way to absorb moisture and keep the car's windows from fogging.

The Harris County sheriff's office says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search. Officials say marijuana was found in the console and Lebeau never identified what was in the sock.

BERLIN (AP) -- German media say a train conductor called police after spotting a naked man with a knife in one of the train's restrooms, where officers found something hairy going on.

Public broadcaster ZDF reported Tuesday that the 22-year-old man was engaged in an "intimate shave" when police intervened at Duesseldorf's main train station.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the report to German news agency dpa, saying the man had been "quite annoyed" by the interruption and only dressed himself reluctantly.

While shaving in train restrooms isn't illegal, the man failed to produce a valid ticket and was therefore removed.

Dpa quoted police saying the man told officers he elected to groom himself on the train because he wasn't welcome at home.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A 63-year-old West Haven man has been charged with attempted larceny after fire officials say he tried to steal one of their trucks.

Police say Wayne Gagne was caught after getting into the parked truck Wednesday evening, turning on the siren and attempting to drive off.

The truck was parked on Main Street, where firefighters were responding to a medical call.

Police say the firefighters, who were inside a nearby house, heard the siren and ran to the truck. Police say they pulled Gagne from the vehicle and held him until police arrived.

Gagne, who also was charged with possession of a knife, was being held pending a court appearance in Milford. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

MACHIAS, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a dispute between neighbors over snow removal ended with a western New York man shooting out the tires of his neighbor's vehicle while the neighbor was sitting in it.

Troopers say they responded late Wednesday night to a report of a neighbor dispute in the Cattaraugus County town of Machias (muh-CHYE'-uhs), 35 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Police say they learned a 55-year-old man got into a verbal and physical confrontation with a neighbor over snow blowing. Troopers say during the argument the man got a shotgun and shot out the tires of his neighbor's vehicle. The neighbor wasn't injured by the gunfire.

Charges against the shotgun-wielding neighbor include reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. The man is being held in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail.

MILFORD, OH (WCMH) - An intoxicated off-duty police officer caused a the evacuation of a movie theater last night in Milford, Ohio.

According to WLWT, witnesses told police that a drunken woman was acting erratically and dropped a handgun in the middle of the Milford Rave Cinemas. No shots were fired, but the movie theater was evacuated.

"We sat two seats down from the lady they took out," Tory Peterson told WLWT. He was in the theater when the disturbance happened. "She seemed a little strange, you know, and once the movie started, she stood up a couple of times and started to grab toward my fiancée who was beside me."

Peterson and his fiancée moved to different seats, but the woman proceeded to bother other people in the theater.

"The lady started messing with people on the other side of us," Peterson said. "While it was happening, she dropped a pistol."

Another moviegoer then grabbed the pistol and went outside to wait for the police to arrive.

The woman was Shauna Lambert, an off-duty police officer. Lambert was arrested and charges are pending for possessing a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic.

BERLIN (AP) -- It's every parent's worst nightmare: a woman from Peru lost all four of her children at Berlin's main train station Monday after briefly turning her back on them to buy a ticket.

German police said Tuesday that the tearful mother immediately approached officers, who were able to find two of the children wandering around the station.

A third turned up at another station in Berlin.

The fourth child, aged 3, was discovered by a conductor on a high-speed train heading south.

The boy, who spoke Spanish and Italian, was taken into care by police in Leipzig, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Berlin, but refused to tell officers his name.

"He fell asleep at the police station from the exhaustion caused by his exciting journey," police said.

His mother, along with his three siblings, arrived to collect the boy about three hours later and together the family, who reside in Italy, were able to continue their journey to Munich.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - A fire investigator says a dog saved a northwestern Indiana man, his girlfriend and their son from a house fire by awakening them as smoke was filling their house.

Lafayette Fire Investigator Todd Trent tells the Journal and Courier that Caleb Wheeler's recently adopted Doberman Pinscher jumped on his bed Wednesday night, awakening both he and his girlfriend.

The couple awoke to find their house was filling with smoke. They grabbed their 4-year-old and the dog and ran outside.

Trent says no one was injured. He credits the dog with saving the Lafayette family from the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Trent says the smoke detectors inside the couple's rental home were not working.