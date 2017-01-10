US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Homeland Security Department is warning the public about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker.
    
The U.S. says security patches will be rolled out automatically over several months to patients with affected St. Jude Medical device transmitters at home, as long as they are plugged into the network. The transmitters send device data back to medical professionals.
    
Abbott Laboratories' St. Jude says it's not aware of any deaths or injuries related to the vulnerability, nor is it aware of any specific device or system that's been targeted.
    
The Food and Drug Administration and the Homeland Security Department have been investigating the devices' security vulnerabilities after cybersecurity researchers publicly identified them in August.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:20:53 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    >>

  • Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:36:14 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:38:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning.  A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.  If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    >>

  • Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:36:14 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.

    >>

  • Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Vandals hit another Spokane small business

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:30:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year. 

    >>
    •   