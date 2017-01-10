Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 9th

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Animal control officers have recovered a four-to-five foot juvenile anaconda from an Arlington County resident's toilet.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said Tuesday it received a call Dec. 27 about a snake found in the toilet of an apartment building in South Arlington.

A control officer retrieved the snake, which was determined to be a juvenile yellow anaconda.

Chelsea Lindsey, a spokeswoman for the Animal Welfare League, said the snake is probably four or five feet long, but they don't have a precise measurement because the snake was frightened and remained coiled.

Yellow anacondas can grow to 13 feet in length.

The Animal Welfare League said they placed the snake with a specialist who is taking care of it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) - Some auto shops offer 10-minute oil change service.

That still would have been about seven minutes too long for a Pennsylvania woman who gave birth while the oil in her husband's pickup was being changed at a suburban Pittsburgh auto dealership.

Amanda Sherman and her husband, Adam, tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (that Amanda gave birth when she went to the restroom at #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills on Monday.

The couple is from Harrisville, Butler County, about 60 miles north of the dealership.

Amanda Sherman says another customer, who happened to be a registered nurse, and the dealership's staff helped her, while a 911 dispatcher talked Adam through tying off the baby's umbilical cord with his bootlace.

An ambulance took Amanda and 7-pound-12-ounce Heather Lynn to a Pittsburgh hospital, where they were released Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) -- Authorities say a man stole tools from his workplace at an auto repair shop and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell them.

Citing an arrest report, the Times West Virginian says the owner of the repair shop in the community of Millersville told deputies that one of his employees recently called him about tools he was selling. The owner said the employee immediately hung up after he realized who he had called.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen tools after they obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and home of the worker, identified as 37-year-old Shawn Nelson Furner of Fairmont.

Furner is charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

It is unclear whether Furner has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Municipalities across New Jersey that have chosen to honor law enforcement by adding a streak of blue to the middle of their roads have been advised by federal officials to stop the practice.

A Dec. 8 letter from the Federal Highway Administration to Somerset County's Engineering Division confirmed that the blue center lines are in violation of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.

The MUTCD states that "the pavement surface must be visible in the space between the lines in the same way that it is visible outside the lines."

Office of Transportation Operations Director Mark Kehrli added in the letter that blue paint should only be used for designating handicap parking spaces.

It's unclear whether municipalities can be penalized for keeping the blue lines.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YORK, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.

The York Daily Record reports police approached the woman near a boat launch Monday to arrest her for fleeing from them earlier. She was wanted for running a stop sign.

They say she hit the gas and barreled into the Susquehanna (suhs-kwuh-HAN'-uh) River.

They say officers tried to communicate with her, but she just ignored them and drank her beer.

A fire department boat brought the woman back to shore.

The woman was taken to York Hospital and police continue to investigate. Her name hasn't been released.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) -- A cat that fell from a moving car on a Massachusetts highway on Christmas Day has been found alive.

Owner Erin McCutcheon was taking 6-year-old Juno from Boston to her mother's house in New Hampshire when it slipped out of its carrier. McCutcheon's boyfriend, James Norton, opened and re-shut their rattling van door, and the cat tumbled onto Interstate 93.

The couple spent days searching for the cat.

The Boston Globe reports electricians doing maintenance work at I-93 on Wednesday found the cat crouched and hiding 80 feet up in the air on a steel girder that runs under the highway in Charlestown.

A worker lured the cat with food before grabbing it and taking it to safety. The electricians recognized the cat from a poster McCutcheon and Norton had put up and contacted them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) -- A cow stranded on ice in western Oregon experienced what might be called a moo-ving rescue.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office got a report last Friday about a cow that had ventured onto a frozen pond, fallen and couldn't get back up.

A sheriff's deputy, the cow's owner and a friend rushed to the rescue. The sheriff's office says the owner used some lassoing skills to get a rope around the cow from shore.

Video shows the bovine being steadily winched across the ice on its belly, safely reaching shore, and then moseying back toward the barn.

Sheriff Mark Garton said Monday the cow is doing just fine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- Subway riders around the world got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear on Sunday for the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

The event, organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

"We want to give New Yorkers a reason to look up from their papers, from their phones, and experience something that's a little different than their average run-of-the-mill stuff," said Jesse Good, one of the event's organizers.

Pants-less subway rides were scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world, including in Boston; Berlin; Prague; and Warsaw, Poland, organizers said. Philadelphia's version was sponsored by a laundry delivery service, which asked participants to show up with extra pants or other clothing to donate to charity.

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They're asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they're cold.

Moments before entering a Manhattan station, Peter Saez said it was his third time going pant-less.

"People who don't understand what we're doing will look at us like we're doing something bad or wrong," Saez said. "It's just for fun. It's a fun trip, that's all."

Toni Carter planned on stripping down to her tight boxers with little polka-dots.

"Not very often do I have an opportunity with a group of people to take my pants off and show it whatever I got to show," Carter said. "I'm entertaining New York City. This is my form of art."

Wei Wei, a student from China who just moved to New York, was curious about the event but was on the fence about whether she was going to go through with taking off her pants. But there was no hesitation for Angela Bancilhon, a tourist from Australia who had her husband and two young sons along for the ride.

"It's fun. Why the hell not?" Bancilhon said. "We're in NYC. Why wouldn't you?"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BURLESON, Texas (AP) -- Authorities credit an 85-year-old Texas man who walks with the aid of a cane for helping save the lives of two women whose speeding car flipped over onto his front yard and burst into flames.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the 22-year-old driver likely was driving too fast as she rounded a bend early Sunday and lost control in Burleson, south of Fort Worth.

Lindell Marbut witnessed the wreck, banged on the windshield with his cane and helped to pull the driver from the car as his caretaker called 911. The caretaker then helped him drag the passenger to safety.

Johnson County firefighter Keith Flemming told KDFW-TV that "it wouldn't have been a good turnout" had Marbut not intervened.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohave County, AZ - Lon Victor Post, 54, of Golden Valley, was arrested Wednesday in the 3300 block of North Kaba Road after Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 1:36 a.m. report of an intoxicated subject sitting in a vehicle and playing loud music in his neighbor's front yard.

Upon arrival, sheriff's office spokeswoman Trish Carter said, deputies saw Post standing near a vehicle parked in the front yard, from which loud music was coming. Post turned down the music at a deputy's requested, she said.

Deputies reportedly smelled an odor of burnt marijuana and saw that Post was swaying as he stood. Deputies questioned Post about a plastic bag that was sticking out of his shirt pocket, she said. Post removed the bag and placed it on top of the vehicle, Carter said, and reportedly told deputies that the substance in the bag was marijuana.

Deputies determined that Post did not have a medical marijuana card, she said. As deputies were taking Post into custody, he reportedly resisted and jerked away. Post jerked away from the deputy a second time, Carter said, and took an aggressive stance toward a deputy. When Post took a step toward the deputy, she said, he was tased. Post was taken into custody without further incident.

During conversation with deputies, Post reportedly asked why he was being arrested; Carter said a deputy advised him that he was accused of possession of marijuana. He reportedly said that he thought marijuana was legal.

The deputy advised Post that in Arizona, marijuana is illegal without a prescription and medical marijuana card, Carter said.

Post was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies. He was taken to the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

