Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 9th

Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 9thPosted: Updated:
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres
CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come.>>
Bride-to-be calls off wedding, throws party for homeless
INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana woman who called off her $30,000 wedding is throwing a party for the homeless at the swanky event center she had booked for the reception. Sarah Cummins told the Indianapolis Star she called off the wedding scheduled for Saturday a week ago, but declined to give a reason. She was left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.>>
California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes. Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence.>>
