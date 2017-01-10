President Obama to deliver farewell address

President Obama to deliver farewell addressPosted: Updated:
LOOK UP! Northern Lights expected to be visible in our area Sunday night into Monday morning!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skywatchers in the Inland Northwest should be treated to a spectacular light show Sunday night into Monday morning. A geomagnetic storm from the sun is expected to make the Northern Lights visible for Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. If you get away from the city lights, you should be able to see them late Sunday night into Monday morning.>>
Sandpoint woman killed in crash with semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital, then has standoff with law enforcement in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Rescue crews and Eastern State Hospital staff had a busy afternoon on Saturday attempting to get an escaped patient out of the water. "He jumped into the water and has some demands," said Medical Lake Assistant Fire Chief Stevens. Rescue crews used several methods to make sure that the escaped patient was okay.>>
Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton now at 300 acres
CARLTON, Wash. - Washington DNR says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is now at an estimated 300 acres. It is currently being driven by winds reaching 10-20 miles per hour. Okanogan County Emergency Management asks residents to be aware of their surroundings and ready to evacuate should the time come.>>
Bride-to-be calls off wedding, throws party for homeless
INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana woman who called off her $30,000 wedding is throwing a party for the homeless at the swanky event center she had booked for the reception. Sarah Cummins told the Indianapolis Star she called off the wedding scheduled for Saturday a week ago, but declined to give a reason. She was left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.>>
California man gets 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes. Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence.>>
Vandals hit another Spokane small business
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Julie Bunch went to open her pet spa business on Friday she was welcomed by a pile of broken glass. "This one was kicked in and you could actually find foot prints on this side of the window," said Julie. Julie opened Soft Paws Pet Spa thirteen years ago and has never had a problem with vandalism until this year.>>
40 acre wildfire burning on Colville Reservation
KELLER, Wash. - Washington DNR says they have aircraft helping the Colville Tribe fight a 40 acre fire. It is being called the Redford Canyon Fire and it's burning on Whitestone Ridge west of Fort Spokane. So far no word on any structures threatened, but we'll keep you updated as we receive additional information.>>
Snake River Fire near Pomeroy now at 3,000 acres
POMEROY, Wash. (AP) - Washington DNR now says the fire burning east of Pomeroy is at 3,000 acres and is now being called the Snake River Fire. Crews are attacking the fire from the air and the ground. No word yet on containment. Well keep you updated as we get additional information.>>
California bomb squad dismantles grenades bought to police headquarters
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - The headquarters of a police department in Northern California was evacuated and briefly shut down Saturday while a bomb squad took apart grenades brought into the lobby by a citizen looking to dispose of them. Sunnyvale Police Department spokesman Capt. Shawn Ahearn says the citizen, who was not identified, found ammunition and grenades in their garage and brought them to the police building.>>
Idaho man apologizes for blaze started by illegal fireworks
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.>>
